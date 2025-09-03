Farzand Wazir Elected Chairman Of PRCS KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The annual general meeting of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Branch was held at the Governor’s House on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.
During the meeting, members elected of Farzand Ali Wazir as Chairman of the PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter for a three-year term. His nomination follows the completion of tenure of former Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai.
The Governor was given a detailed briefing on ongoing relief activities in flood affected districts including Buner, Swabi, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, and Bajaur. It was informed that essential supplies, cooked food, clean drinking water, and daily medical services through mobile health units are being provided to the affected population. Each flood-hit family will also soon receive financial assistance of Rs. 45,000.
Officials highlighted that 70 percent of PRCS volunteers participating in relief efforts are women. Relief goods sent by the Sindh and Balochistan governments are being distributed among flood victims in Buner and other districts, while PRCS teams are also prepared to assist residents in 10 flood-affected villages of Dera Ismail Khan.
Concerns were raised regarding the irregular sharing of performance reports by PRCS committees. The Governor directed all committees to submit progress reports to members every 15 days. He also expressed gratitude to the governments of Sindh and Balochistan, as well as the Governor of Punjab, for extending timely support to flood-hit areas of the province.
Governor Kundi said the impacts of climate change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached alarming levels, calling for PRCS to further enhance its capacity.
He stressed that the flood situation was not yet over and urged PRCS to focus on rehabilitation, including reconstruction of homes, to move families from tents back to permanent housing.
The meeting also paid tribute to outgoing Chairman Habib Malik Orakzai for his dedicated services. Among others, MPAs Ahmad Karim Kundi and Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel, PRCS merged districts Branch Chairman Imran Wazir, Dr. Hina Karamat, Dr. Shafqatullah Wazir, Advocate Lajbar Khan, Jehanzaib Mehsud, Usama Yawar, and others attended the session.
