Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly denounced the anarchic reaction of PTI to the arrest of Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, she said Imran Khan's arrest was in total compliance with law, but under a pre-planned conspiracy, PTI sent armed miscreants at assigned places to create turmoil.

The Minister said the violent mobs have not spared mosques, schools, historic buildings and memorials of our war heroes, and even military, government and private installations including Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar.

She said this violent mindset of PTI needs to be reined in, otherwise it will continue wreaking havocs on the country. Marriyum Aurangzeb said political parties keep their struggles political and do not get violent to impose their will.

She said everyone is accountable before the law and no one can consider himself above it. The Minister said fascist and anarchist Imran Khan does not deserve any kind of relief from the courts.