Fascist Indian State Attempting To Intimidate Grieving Family Of Late Geelani: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday expressed condemnation of the attempt by fascist Indian state to intimidate the grieving family of late veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani by registering cases against them.

"The fascist Indian state fears the revered Syed Ali Geelani so much that they stormed his home, snatched his body at night, prevented a funeral befitting of his stature, and are now attempting to intimidate his grieving family by registering cases against them. Shame on you!", Qureshi said on twitter.

