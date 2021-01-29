Fascist mindset of Modi expose in front of world: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said that fascist face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Ajit Dovol has been exposed in front of the whole world.

The policies of present Indian government have been facing strong opposition and its economy is also dwindling at a faster pace, he said while speaking to Radio Current Affair program.

Pakistan is pursuing an effective diplomacy to expose Indian atrocities at the international level, he said, adding, it is a diplomatic victory for Pakistan that the international community has started taking notice of India's worst human rights violations.

Modi has cultivated the seeds of hatred in Indian society and destroyed the economy, he highlighted.

The reports of UN Human Rights Organization exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K cannot be justified by New Delhi, he said, adding, for the past two months, Indian farmers have been protesting against three bills passed by the central government without having any debate in the assembly.

The world's human rights organizations are openly criticizing the human rights abuses perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJ&K, he mentioned.

Kashmir is a disputed territory that is also acknowledged by the UN and the time is not far when Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.