ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Kunwal Shauzab on Monday while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts regarding Kashmir issue said PM had built-up a narrative and declared Kashmir as an international issue.

Talking to a private news channel she said internationalizing Kashmir dispute in its current scenario was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan, adding that Modi is pursuing Fascist Hitler-based RSS ideology that cannot detract Kashmiris from their just struggle for right to self- determination.

"Modi's government is heading towards its own destruction due to Hindutva policies, It is the time for Pakistan to stay united against enemy's propaganda", she added.

She said Pakistan was determined to expose India's malicious hegemonic designs at international level adding Modi is committing blunders in frustration.

Indian political leadership has been failed to control the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, she concluded.