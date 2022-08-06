Fascist Modi Govt Illegally Revoked Kashmir Status: Shireen
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 01:31 AM
Vice President PTI Dr Shireen Mazari said that on 5th August, 2019 fascist Modi government illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice President PTI Dr Shireen Mazari said that on 5th August, 2019 fascist Modi government illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK.
She said this in a talk to APP on Friday.
She added that people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they even could not breathe freely.
She said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act.