Fascist Modi govt illegally revoked Kashmir status: Shireen

Vice President PTI Dr Shireen Mazari said that on 5th August, 2019 fascist Modi government illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice President PTI Dr Shireen Mazari said that on 5th August, 2019 fascist Modi government illegally revoked the special status of IIOJK.

She said this in a talk to APP on Friday.

She added that people of held valley were forced to live under such a condition where they even could not breathe freely.

She said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act.