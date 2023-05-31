Fascist Modi-led regime intends to put Malik to gallows to win next elections: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India's Hindutva-influenced government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was plotting to hang Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik to win the next elections

Talking to President Kashmir Peace Forum International UK Barrister Karamat Hussain who called him in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday the president Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, voiced his grave concern over the BJP government's nefarious designs and termed it a well-thought-out plan to eliminate the Kashmiri leadership.

He said that it was high time that the Kashmiri community settled in the UK and other countries should play their due role to expose Modi's dangerous designs and sensitize the global community about the threats involving the life of Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has already been awarded a life sentence by an Indian court a couple of years ago. While condemning India's judicial onslaught against Kashmiris, the president said.

"It is high time that Kashmiris must raise their voice against the political victimization of Yasin Malik at every forum and expose the Modi government's grand conspiracy to silence Kashmir's legitimate political voices".

The president said that a committee comprised of well-reputed legal experts has already been working in the UK to explore ways and means to help secure the release of the Kashmiri leader.

"I have also asked the British Parliamentarians to raise this issue in the British Parliament", he said. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said that Kashmiri leaders languishing in different jails were being subjected to third-degree torture.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders, he said that the Kashmiri leaders have dedicated their entire lives to the freedom movement and have fearlessly advocated the Kashmiris' political and democratic rights despite going through trials and tribulations. He said that despite using all possible means of oppression and suppression, India has miserably failed to crush Kashmiri leaders' political resolve and their passion for freedom.

He said that the Indian government's sinister plot to execute Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik was a reflection of its crooked mindset that seeks to crush every dissenting voice in the region.

He said that the international community should take notice of the threats involved to the life of illegally detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and put pressure on India to release him and other Kashmiri prisoners who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019. President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Yasin Malik was a role model for Kashmiris who refused to bow down despite all the Indian tactics.