UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fascist Modi Plan To Change Demographic Composition Of Territory Takes Practical Shape

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:01 PM

Fascist Modi plan to change demographic composition of territory takes practical shape

Narendra Modi-led fascist government's plan to change the demographic composition of the territory is taking a practical shape following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Narendra Modi-led fascist government's plan to change the demographic composition of the territory is taking a practical shape following the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these Articles granted special status and rights to occupied Kashmir and its residents. Under these constitutional provisions, non-Kashmiri people or entities could not purchase land in occupied Kashmir.

However, Modi government repealed these Articles on 5th August, last year, paving the way for the Indian citizens and organizations to purchase property in the territory.

In the first such instance, the Indian Army has approached the administration of Baramulla, evincing interest in buying 129 kanal (6.5 hectare) of land at Kreeri high ground at Tapperwari in Pattan area to set up a camp.

Media reports said the Quartermaster for Commanding Officer of the 19 Infantry Division Ordnance Unit has written to the district administration, requesting it to inform if the administration wishes to sell the land to the Indian army.

It is for the first time that the Indian Army has directly written to the departmentconcerned for purchasing land in the valley.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Army August Media Government

Recent Stories

PPP wants deportation of Cynthia De Ritchie over r ..

15 minutes ago

Under Modi's despotic rule, minorities quarantined ..

7 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

44 minutes ago

Australian youngster Perese signs for Bayonne desp ..

3 minutes ago

Officer charged with murder of black American as u ..

3 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 live-streaming: Rights Holder extends ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.