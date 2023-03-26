UrduPoint.com

Fascist Modi Regime Wreaked Havoc In IIOJK: Barrister Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Fascist Modi regime wreaked havoc in IIOJK: Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Mar, 2023 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that after revoking the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Modi-led India's fascist regime has wreaked havoc in the region by stepping up state terrorism and human rights violations.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of veteran AJK political leader Faiz Hameed Faizi, at Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Sunday, AJK President office said.

Referring to relentless suppression and brutal barbarism in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the president said that human rights violations were on the rise not only in IIOJK but also in India, where minorities were being persecuted and crushed violently by Hinduitva warriors.

He said that it was high time to expose India's ugly face and Modi's Hindutva policies before the world. He said that Kashmiris at home or abroad should come forward in a big way and play their much-needed role to draw the attention of the international Kashmiri community towards the sufferings of Kashmiri people in IIOJ&K.

On this occasion, Faiz Hameed Faizi said that the Britain-based Kashmiri expatriate community was actively engaged in playing their vibrant role to highlight the need for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir for the emergence of ever-lasting peace in South Asia through securing Kashmiris birthright to self-determination under the spirit of international norms and commitments.

