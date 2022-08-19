UrduPoint.com

Fascist Modi Wants IIOJK Under Hindu Rule Through Sinister Plan: Mushaal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Fascist Modi wants IIOJK under Hindu rule through sinister plan: Mushaal

The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday said after stripping special status of the occupied valley, the fascist Indian government was now granting franchise to the Indian citizens in so-called assembly polls to bring the IIOJK under Hindu rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday said after stripping special status of the occupied valley, the fascist Indian government was now granting franchise to the Indian citizens in so-called assembly polls to bring the IIOJK under Hindu rule.

In a strong worded-statement issued here on Friday, Mushaal said that the Hindutva regime hell-bent to give voting rights to Indian Hindus in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) under another sinister move against the Kashmiri people.

She said that allowing Indians living in IIOJK to vote in polls was meant to further disempower the Kashmiris as BJP wanted to install fascist people in Jammu and Kashmir to advance the interests of the party.

The hurriyate leader went on to say that importing voters from India, notorious Narendra Modi wanted to bring Muslim-majority IIOJK under Hindu rule in brazen violations of UN resolutions.

She said that installing Hindu Chief Minister in Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir had been a long-held ambition of Hindutva forces, which she said would never be materialized.

The chairperson sound alarmed that giving Indians living in the siege valley to vote in polls was part of series of measures started from August 5, 2019 to marginalize Kashmiris.

"Redrawing electoral boundaries, giving more seats to Hindu-dominated Jammu and importing voters from India were intended to colonize Kashmir," she added.

Mushaal further stated that Modi regime's ultimate aim was to efface Muslim identity and establish Hindu civilization in the region.

She revealed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed Indian government was violating all democratic values to bring Jammu and Kashmir under Hindu rule.

She lamented that the people of Kashmir have been forced to live under a fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule, that neither respected the lives of the Kashmiri people, nor their fundamental right to self-determination, adding that despite unprecedented human rights abuses, and instances of state torture, the international community remains largely impotent.

She urged the world, UN bodies and human rights organizations to take notice of Modi's sinister plans in the valley and must step-in and stop fascist Modi from violating the UN's resolutions on Kashmir.

Mushaal made it clear that the brave Kashmiris were determined to foil Modi's nefarious game plans in the valley.

