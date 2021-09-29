UrduPoint.com

Fascist Modi's Hindutva Policies Threat To Entire Humanity: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is a fascist known all over the world for Hindutva-related activities and his extremist policies pose threat to entire humanity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, said, Modi is a member of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which follows Nazi ideology.

It said, there is a rising tide of fascism in India since Modi assumed power in 2014. Modi is toeing the line of RSS's fascist philosophy of Hindu dominance and RSS-backed Hindutva ideology has become mainstream politics in India, it deplored.

The report said Modi's Hindutva mindset has transformed India into a fascist state and the BJP government led by him is working on converting India into a Hindu Rashtara.

It pointed out that Modi is systematically advancing his Hindutva policies in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and across India.

Modi, who is responsible for mass murder of Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat, is hell bent upon converting IIOJK's Muslim majority into a minority by killing innocent Kashmiris, it said.

"Hate crimes against Muslims and other minorities have soared across India under Modi's rule. He will be remembered in history as a killer of Muslims.

BJP keeps fanning anti-Muslim flames in India," the report said.

It noted that Modi-led BJP government has systematically pushed through anti-Muslim laws that discriminate against Muslims while anti-Muslim rhetoric has been the main driving force behind Modi's election victories.

The report warned that Modi's extremist Hindutva policies are threat to humanity.

"Modi's fascism has serious implications for not only South Asia but the whole world. International community must come together to deal with fascist ideology of Modi," it added.

