ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The fascist Modi-led regime in India has banned 40 website belonging to Sikh community members and organization, the latest in a series of measures against the Sikh population who are the second largest minority after Muslims in the country.

According to Kashmir Media Service earlier India had declared nine members of the Sikh community as terrorists on the charge of having links with Khalistani organization.

Now, Delhi has blocked 40 websites for allegedly being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), an organization which India says is working for a separate homeland for Sikhs in India.

The US-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organization, has launched a campaign for registering supporters for its Sikh Referendum 2020 cause. The SFJ had pushed for the referendum to create an independent motherland for the Sikhs in India.

It openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process challenges the India's control over Punjab.