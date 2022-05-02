UrduPoint.com

Fascist Powers Have Become A Major Threat To Minorities In India: Mir Shahid Saleem

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Fascist powers have become a major threat to minorities in India: Mir Shahid Saleem

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Mir Shahid Saleem, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has said that fascist forces in India have become a major threat to the survival and security of minorities. It is imperative that all minorities unite for their existence.

Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing an Iftar party in Jammu said that at present minorities all over India, especially Muslims, are being targeted by sectarian elements and law enforcement agencies have declared them unconstitutional, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that all minorities in India should unite and stand against fascist and oppressive forces.

Mir Shahid Saleem further said that after revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, India has also intensified its atrocities against Kashmiris.

Rakesh Kumar Kalsutra, Narendra Singh Khalsa, Peter Matoo, Aya Singh and Father Thomas also addressed the Iftar party.

