Fash floods kill six in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :At least six people have been killed and eight others were injured after flash floods hit Shagram and Teerat area of Madian on Friday.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Secretary Relief and Director General PDMA immediately left for the affected area to review the relief activities.

Rescue teams and volunteers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) have been set up emergency operating centers and have launched a relief operation, providing affected families with relief items.

The PDMA has directed the local administration to survey the damaged houses.