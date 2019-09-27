UrduPoint.com
Fashion Brands Represent Pakistan At Tranoi Fashion Trade Show In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

Fashion brands represent Pakistan at Tranoi Fashion trade show in Paris

Four reputed Fashion brands of Pakistan are showcasing their high end fashion products including dresses, bags, scarfs and accessories at the four-day Tranoi Fashion trade show being held in Paris from September 27 to 30

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistani stalls and met with the Pakistan designers, a message reaching here Friday from Paris said.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque visited the Pakistani stalls and met with the Pakistan designers, a message reaching here Friday from Paris said.

He said highly creative designers and new contemporary ready-to-wear, accessories, and lifestyle brands of Pakistan would improve Pakistan's standing in Paris which was the fashion capital of the world.He expressed embassy's full support for the young and bright entrepreneurs of Pakistan's fashion industry for marketing their high quality fashion creations in France, which would contribute in boosting exports earnings of the country.

