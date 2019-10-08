Fashion, design industry has huge significance for socioeconomic uplift of country: President

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said fashion and design industry had huge significance for socioeconomic development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said fashion and design industry had huge significance for socioeconomic development of the country.

Chairing 9th meeting of the Senate of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said main objective of establishment of the PIFD was to produce professional graduates who were capable of adding value to the relevant industry in order to boost Pakistan's exports.

Various items of the agenda came under discussion and approval was granted accordingly.

The meeting was briefed that the PIFD graduates had 100 percent absorption in the market and the PIFD had linkages with renowned international institutions.

The president encouraged the PIFD to develop online programmes keeping in view changing market requirements.

He further said governing bodies such as; Senate and Syndicate had an important role to ensure good governance.

He also advised the PIFD to ensure holding of regular meetings of the Senate to comply with the statutory requirement.