Fashion Designer Faces ‘suite For Maintenance’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Court documents confirm case was officially filed by Humaira Mubarak Bhatti and falls under category of “Suit for Maintenance”—a legal move often pursued when a spouse is allegedly denied emotional and financial support
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2026) A ‘suit for maintenance’ has been against fashion designer Mahmood Ahmad Tahir Bhatti in a Lahore family court.
Mr Bhatti is a celebrated designer for his international flair and glamorous image.
Court documents confirm that the case (No.
83041225) was officially filed on March 6, 2025, by Humaira Mubarak Bhatti and falls under the category of “Suit for Maintenance”—a legal move often pursued when a spouse is allegedly denied emotional and financial support. The case is currently at the Proclamation stage, signaling non-compliance or evasion, and is being presided over by Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa.
Allegations by the complainant suggest consistent neglect, detachment and a deeper family conflict that goes beyond marital obligations—hinting at larger issues tied to wealth, inheritance, and moral accountability.
Recent Stories
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’39 seconds ago
-
Provincial minister inspects work on bridge at Takhta Band Road57 seconds ago
-
DPO holds police darbar at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
President AJK stresses upon Kashmiri diaspora to play their role in highlighting Kashmir dispute1 minute ago
-
601 temporary structures removed11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advancing on path to progress under PM Shehbaz Sharif: Sardar Yousuf11 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducts inspection of Police training school11 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surrounding areas11 minutes ago
-
Legal fraternity asked for bridging up climate gap through mediation, education21 minutes ago
-
FDA removes encroachments in Gulshan Colony21 minutes ago
-
World Veterinary Day observed in Faisalabad41 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on counterfeit cold drinks1 hour ago