Fashion Designer Faces ‘suite For Maintenance’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Fashion designer faces 'suite for maintenance'

Court documents confirm case was officially filed by Humaira Mubarak Bhatti and falls under category of “Suit for Maintenance”—a legal move often pursued when a spouse is allegedly denied emotional and financial support

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2026) A ‘suit for maintenance’ has been against fashion designer Mahmood Ahmad Tahir Bhatti in a Lahore family court.

Mr Bhatti is a celebrated designer for his international flair and glamorous image.

Court documents confirm that the case (No.

83041225) was officially filed on March 6, 2025, by Humaira Mubarak Bhatti and falls under the category of “Suit for Maintenance”—a legal move often pursued when a spouse is allegedly denied emotional and financial support. The case is currently at the Proclamation stage, signaling non-compliance or evasion, and is being presided over by Civil Judge Rana Asif Mustafa.

Allegations by the complainant suggest consistent neglect, detachment and a deeper family conflict that goes beyond marital obligations—hinting at larger issues tied to wealth, inheritance, and moral accountability.

