"Fashion Designing Workshop 2020" To Be Held On Oct 17

Tue 29th September 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Colorful Fashion Designing workshop will be held on October 17 to develop a deep understanding of the fashion life cycle.

Arranged by Rung school of Arts, the workshop will be aiming to understand the requirements of the industry, the creative projects about fashion and discovering the innovative ideas .

The workshop will shed light on Introduction to Fashion and Textile, Drawing, Design, Development, Fashion Illustration, Pattern Making, Draping Machine, Self Grooming, Surface Embellishment, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, management of the workshop told APP on Tuesday.

He said that it would be a unique opportunity to set the tone for profound perceptive of fashion and fashion industry.

Many apparel fashion designer and jewel maestro from the twin cities will be participating in the event, he stated.

"Rung School of Music and Arts provides a progressive learning environment where students are challenged to realize their potential as artists", he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

