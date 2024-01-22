Open Menu

Fashion Show To Promote Pakistani Women Artisans In Paris On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris is set to host a fashion show on Tuesday to promote Pakistani women artisans and entrepreneurs.

"Stay tuned for a magical fashion show happening at Pakistan Embassy Paris titled "Culture to Couture" on January 23, in collaboration with Omar Mansoor and Kaarvan Crafts Foundation Pakistan," the embassy announced on its X account on Monday.

The fashion show will feature intricate embroideries and techniques of rural women artisans and entrepreneurs from Pakistan on a clothing line designed by Omar Mansoor.

Omar Mansoor is a London-based fashion designer who respects culture and heritage and recognizes creativity as artisans' strongest asset.

Kaarvan Crafts Foundation is a non-profit company providing life skills to Pakistani rural women, has so far mobilized, trained and empowered more than 29,000 women in over 1,000 villages in 26 districts across Pakistan.

