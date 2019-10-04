UrduPoint.com
Fast Approaching Winter Season Increases Respiratory Infections Among Citizens: Expert Warns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Friday warned citizens to take extra precautionary measures to avoid respiratory infections due to fast approaching winter season in the country as a new wave of bacterial and viral infection of influenza is on its peak.

Talking to private news channel , ENT Child specialist Dr Musadik Subhan said that the number of patients complaining of ailments such as flu, fever and nausea as these health related issues were on the rise mainly due to the change in weather conditions.

Moreover, he said, parents must brace themselves and keep an eye on their young ones, because the flu season has almost started.

He said winter is the season for cold and flu, so people must keep themselves warm.

He further pointed out that this is the season when children face the most of the problem such as itchy eyes, flue, cough, runny nose and sore throat.

He explained the changing weather is known to increase respiratory infections because it causes change to our immune system. Lack of vitamin D is also contributing to seasonal ailments such as cough and cold.

Specilaist said the number of citizens with flu, cough, cold and wheezing doubled because of this cold waves adding she said, "Usually when it is too cold, people tend to stay indoors and everyone in that closed environment breathes the same unhealthy air.

He advised people to take some precautionary steps since care was the best way to prevent allergy.

Dr said, if patients show any symptoms of viral fever or respiratory related problems, they should immediately seek treatment in a hospital instead of resorting to self-medication.

He added that sudden exposure to winter season must be avoided and if one has to stay outside home in open late at night, one must wear warm clothes as exposure to cold may cause multiple muscular and joint pains.

He further suggested that the change in weather conditions demand kids not to use cold drinks and ice creams but majority of population do not give much attention to the precautionary measures needed to avoid seasonal infections.

He mentioned, prevention is the key, adding that in some cases influenza may cause complications such as pneumonia for kids in current upcoming winter season.

