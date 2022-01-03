UrduPoint.com

Fast Bowler Shahnawaz Dhani Calls On CM Murad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani calls on CM Murad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday said that he was keen to team up a cricket squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to provide chance to the young players to make a place in the national team.

He stated this while meeting with newly emerging fast bowler of Pakistan Shahnawaz Dahani, whom, the Chief Minister invited over a cup of tea to encourage him for working hard and shine country's name, at Chief Minister House here.

CM Murad has said his government would not only promote him but encourage to create environment where new talent would come over.

"My government will promote you in all intent and purposes so that you can focus on your spots," he said adding that there were a lost of other youngsters who needed proper promotion and encouragement.

Shah said for the purpose he was trying to create a cricket team for PSL in which young cricket players would be given a chance to find a place in the national team.

"I am working on it and would find a sponsor soon and our team would be Sukkur based," he disclosed.

Murad Ali Shah told Shahnawaz Dahani that he would organize a cricket match and would love to bat against the faster bowler Shahnawaz Dahani.

On that Shahnawaz said in a lighter mood that he could not out a decent player like Murad Ali Shah.

The Chief Minister assured Mr Dahani that he would be promoted, and all his issues would be looked after.

The Chief Minister presented his shield, Sindhi cap and Ajrak to Dahani as a token of respect and wished him the best future in cricket.

