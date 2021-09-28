UrduPoint.com

Fast Changing World Demands Extraordinary Strategy In Education

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

Fast changing world demands extraordinary strategy in education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :World is fast changing which demands us devising extraordinary strategy to achieve set goals, said Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar.

Chairing a meeting of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different universities here on Tuesday, he stated we could benefit from technology only by equipping our youth with modern education keeping in new trends.

He asked VCs to make a comprehensive plan for students curricular and co-curricular activities.

The secretary briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by South Punjab education secretariat including Trans education, hockey league, school Olympics etc.

Dr Mansoor Kundi, Dr Uzma Quraishi, Dr Ather Mahboob, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz and other VCs attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hockey World Technology Education Punjab Olympics National University From

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

36 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

51 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant sp ..

US consumer confidence suffers as Delta variant spreads: survey

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.