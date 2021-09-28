Fast changing world demands extraordinary strategy in education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :World is fast changing which demands us devising extraordinary strategy to achieve set goals, said Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar.

Chairing a meeting of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of different universities here on Tuesday, he stated we could benefit from technology only by equipping our youth with modern education keeping in new trends.

He asked VCs to make a comprehensive plan for students curricular and co-curricular activities.

The secretary briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by South Punjab education secretariat including Trans education, hockey league, school Olympics etc.

Dr Mansoor Kundi, Dr Uzma Quraishi, Dr Ather Mahboob, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz and other VCs attended the meeting.