Fast Food Culture Yet To Take Over: A Vast Majority Of Pakistanis (65%) Claim To Either Never Eat Fast Food Or Eat It Less Than Once A Month

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

Fast food culture yet to take over: A vast majority of Pakistanis (65%) claim to either never eat fast food or eat it less than once a month

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (65%) claims to either never eat fast food or eat it less than once a month

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a vast majority of Pakistanis (65%) claims to either never eat fast food or eat it less than once a month.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume fast food, such as pizzas, burgers, Shawarmas, etc.?” In response, 1% said every day, 12% said once a week, 19% said once a month, 38% said less than once a month and 27% said never. 3% said they did not know or wish to respond.

