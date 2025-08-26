Fast-food Outlet Sealed For Defying Law
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) The authorities here on Tuesday sealed a fast-food outlet , Dixy Chicken for unlawfully opening the restaurant using an illegal LPG Vaporizer with gas cylinders that allegedly had caused gas explosion.
" The authorities took the action on the special instructions of District Magistrate ,Mirpur Yasir Riaz as a raiding teams comprising Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain, Assistant Chief Inspector of Flammable Substances Raja Waseem Afzal, Inspector of Instruments and Measurements Aijaz Ahmed took the action sealing the restaurant with immediate effect", said an official handout issued here.
