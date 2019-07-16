UrduPoint.com
Fast Food Restaurants, Cafes Becoming Popular In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Fast food restaurants and cafes are becoming popular in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to an inclined shift in life styles and traditional eating habits.

Convenience of eating on the go and better accessibility have significantly contributed to the growth of fast food restaurants in twin cities and specially restaurants representing the well-known international chains.

These restaurants were offering a wide range of dishes, such as mashed potato, carrot muffin and lotus fresh vegetable side dishes.

Fast food restaurants normally cater to fast food like burger, pizza, fried chicken, shawarmas, sandwhiches, rolls and nuggets.

People in the twin cities are fond of eating and do appreciate any new thing, which is being introduced to them and that is one major reason for which various fact all the international brands are willing to open their franchises in Pakistan and amongst them many of them have already made their outlets in the major cities.

According to an expert, "Some of the restaurant is well known for its great taste, excellent quality of service, attractive deals and economical prices".

He said that there are so many multinational companies running fast food restaurants in Pakistan, adding that most of the foreign chains have their headquarters abroad.

"Young people usually like to go the modern-looking fast-food restaurants and cafes" he said, adding that "it cost more than the local restaurants and the food may not be better. But it is still worth it, well as long as the family can afford it".

