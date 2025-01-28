Fast Foods Sell On Rise In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The growing trend of fast or junk food outlets is a big source of income in the Hyderabad but at the cost of the citizens' health.
The increasing number of fast food outlets in every nook and corner of the Hyderabad clearly indicates how the youth have turned towards the unhealthy trend. Although unhealthy, the demand for the junk food is on the rise with outlets mushrooming across the city.
Retailers say that youngsters and office workers are their main customers. Seema ,a housewife, while talking to this scribe here on today, complained, "My 16-year-old son Azan wastes a lot of money on junk food daily as he doesn't like vegetables and grains cooked at home. I can't always cook meat as we need a balanced diet for a healthy life."
According to the perturbed mother, since her son studied in a college she could not keep a check on him, but she tried her best to motivate him towards healthy and home-cooked food.
She said the ingredients present in the junk food were considered unhealthy when regularly eaten, and her son got ill whenever there was a sudden change in weather as his immunity system was weak.
However, Mohammad Abbas, a student who was having a zinger burger at a fast food outlet in the Auto Bhan Road, was of the view that the junk food was delicious and definitely irresistible.
Irfan Khan, a sales boy at a fast food chain in Thandi sarak , opined that a large number of costumers, with a majority of youngsters, visited the place from offices and educational institutions on lunch time. He said there were five to six other outlets as well and all of them were doing good business, "We clean all utensils properly and use good oil while preparing food," he claimed but refused to name the oil they use. artificial flavoring just to complete the unhealthy package.
Dr Azam a nutritionist told to this scribe that constant use of junk food resulted in a drop in blood circulation due to fat accumulation. "It results in lack of vital oxygen, nutrients and proteins that can stale your grey (brain) cells temporarily leading to poor concentration." "The impact to health from fast food is quite staggering when it is consumed on a regular basis.
By replacing fresh wholesome food with processed additive-laden food, blood pressure rise, cholesterol level increases, retard metabolic rate and also weaken immunity system which is very important," Dr said.
