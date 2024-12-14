FAST-NUCES holds 82nd convocation, award degrees to 116 graduates

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES), Peshawar Campus here Saturday organized 82nd convocation and awarded degrees to 116 graduates.

The successful students completed their studies in different disciplines including Computer Science, Software Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.

A total of 10 brilliant students from the campus received gold-medals in various fields.

The chief guest of the ceremony was FAST-NUCES Rector, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Maroof, while other distinguished guests included Campus Director Prof. Dr. Umar Usman Khan, board of Governors Member Justice (Rtd) Mian Ajmal Khan, Dr.

Latifullah Kakakhel, and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Prof. Nasrullah Khan.

Addressing the convocation, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Maroof congratulated the graduates and urged them to play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He highlighted the educational services of Fast-News, especially its leadership in computer science education and its significant impact in the field of IT and engineering.

FAST-NUCES, Peshawar Campus, established in 2001, is a major educational hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing modern educational facilities and a research environment.

