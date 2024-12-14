FAST-NUCES Holds 82nd Convocation, Award Degrees To 116 Graduates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) FAST-National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES), Peshawar Campus here Saturday organized 82nd convocation and awarded degrees to 116 graduates.
The successful students completed their studies in different disciplines including Computer Science, Software Engineering, and Electrical Engineering.
A total of 10 brilliant students from the campus received gold-medals in various fields.
The chief guest of the ceremony was FAST-NUCES Rector, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Maroof, while other distinguished guests included Campus Director Prof. Dr. Umar Usman Khan, board of Governors Member Justice (Rtd) Mian Ajmal Khan, Dr.
Latifullah Kakakhel, and Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Prof. Nasrullah Khan.
Addressing the convocation, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Maroof congratulated the graduates and urged them to play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the country.
He highlighted the educational services of Fast-News, especially its leadership in computer science education and its significant impact in the field of IT and engineering.
FAST-NUCES, Peshawar Campus, established in 2001, is a major educational hub in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing modern educational facilities and a research environment.
APP/hsb/
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK2 seconds ago
-
FAST-NUCES holds 82nd convocation, award degrees to 116 graduates10 seconds ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized13 seconds ago
-
CM KP performs ground breaking of Havelian water scheme20 seconds ago
-
Govt to arrange overseas employment for 1.2 mln educated youths by June: Mashhood10 minutes ago
-
Govt taking significant steps for education: Ahsan10 minutes ago
-
222 accused arrested for selling poisonous liquor10 minutes ago
-
Keys of Green Tractors distributed among 352 farmers10 minutes ago
-
DIG headquarters reviews investigation process20 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs investment conference in Guangzhou20 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive begins30 minutes ago
-
PU library organizes ‘Meet the Author’ session30 minutes ago