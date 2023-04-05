FAST-NUCES team wins health category award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The team of FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (FAST-NUCES), Peshawar has won the Health Category award for its project in the Europe, middle East and Africa (EMEA) finals of Imagine Cup 2023.

The project, "Genetic Subtype of MGMT Prediction and MRI", uses MRI scans and genetics to predict the subtype of a gene called MGMT, which is associated with response to cancer treatment. By analysing both MRI and the patient's genetic information, doctors could determine the subtype of the MGMT gene and create more personalised treatment plans.

The FAST-NUCES team has been awarded $2500 and direct mentoring sessions with Microsoft.

It is pertinent to mention here that nine other university teams from different regions of Pakistan were declared Imagine Cup regional winners and runners-up at the national level, during a ceremony jointly organised by microsoft and Higher education Commission (HEC), Pakistan on March 21.

Director General, Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) Dr Salim M. Almalik was the chief guest at the ceremony.