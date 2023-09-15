Fast-track approval of seed to benefit farmers: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The approval process of seed and new varieties has been made easier and fast.

According to official sources here on Friday, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the process had been expedited and improved during a special meeting of Punjab Seed Council.

The CM said that� after getting approval from a special committee of the Federal government now it would not be required to get approval of seed and new varieties from the Punjab Seed Council.

He said that the initiative would help the agriculture sector grow rapidly.

"This step will ensure the availability of new seed and varieties in the�market ultimately benefiting farmers. The income of growers will increase when agricultural yield boosts," he added.

The CM said that prior to the initiative the approval procedure of seed was a lengthy procedure of almost two years. "Under the Chief Minister's Agriculture Reforms Programme, growers will not have to wait for years for approval of seed," he added.