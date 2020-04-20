Fast track court being set up to retrieve expats properties' from land grabbers

The government has stepped up its efforts to set up the first ever fast-track court in the federal capital to ensure speedy retrieval of their properties from the land grabbers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has stepped up its efforts to set up the first ever fast-track court in the Federal capital to ensure speedy retrieval of their properties from the land grabbers.

Talking to APP, an official source in the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said the initiative was in advance stages as the Ministry of Law and Justice had almost finalized its draft.

He said the initiative was aimed at providing instant relief to the litigants as the court would dispose of the property case within a month time after the admittance of petitions.

The court would be established after necessary legislation having full constitutional cover, he added.