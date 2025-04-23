Fast-track development of KP tied to peace, development: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Underscored the vital link between lasting peace and the accelerated development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the political and economic experts here Wednesday emphasized that without peace and stability, the province's true tourism, mineral and hydropower potential cannot be fully tapped.

Speaking to APP, Professor Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said peace is not only a prerequisite for sustainable development but also the bedrock upon which the province’s future must be built.

“Economic growth is inseparably tied to peace. Development efforts will only flourish when terrorism, extremism, and insecurity are decisively addressed,” he said.

In recent years, a broad consensus has emerged among KP’s key stakeholders—ranging from political leaders to civil society—that enduring peace, mutual coexistence and tolerance are fundamental to achieving long-term peace and prosperity.

According to Dr. Hilali, this includes continuing successful intelligence-based operations against inimical forces to ensure foolproof security and creating an environment conducive to investment, industrial and agricultural development besides economic growth.

He emphasized that peace would serve as a gateway to KP’s immense untapped potential in tourism, education, and employment.

Dr Hilali said promotion of literacy in erstwhile Fata was imperative to achieve the desired goals.

“Tourists, investors, and scholars are only drawn to regions that offer safety and stability. Without this, no meaningful progress can be made,” he said.

Special attention, he noted, must be given to the rebuilding of infrastructure in areas previously affected by terrorism, especially in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). This includes rebuilding of all damaged schools, hospitals, roads, and utilities on priority basis.

Highlighting KP’s rich natural resources, Dr. Hilali pointed out that the province holds vast potential in sectors such as mining, gemstones, hydropower, and forestry, requiring KP Govt special patronage.

“If properly harnessed, these resources could bring about an economic revolution not just for KP but for Pakistan as a whole,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq stressed the need to shift national focus towards speedy elimination of terrorism and extremism, expedite peace of development, reconstruction and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in the merged tribal districts.

He said implementation of National Action Plan to eradicate terrorism was need of the hour.

Ambassador Manzoor said that rugged mountains of erstwhileFata were hidden reservoirs of mineral and gemstones resources and investors will come for its scentific exploration subject to prevalence of peace.

“Pakistan’s sacrifices in the global war on terror have been acknowledged internationally. Now, it is time to invest in peace-building and economic revival,” he said.

He credited intensified intelligence-led security operations in KP’s southern and merged districts for significantly improving the law and order situation, as reflected in the peaceful celebration of Eidul Fitr across the region this year.

Ambassador Haq also praised the recent visit of Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to Afghanistan, calling it “a positive step” toward regional peace.

He emphasized that effective action by the Afghan government against the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terrorist groups on its soil was essential for the long-term peace and stability of the region.

He called for the inclusion of the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism into Pakistan’s national curriculum to educate and inspire the youth.

“Our younger generation must understand the price paid for peace and the importance of protecting it,” he said.

Experts also recommended the use of digital platforms and technology to showcase KP’s tourism assets to the world. By promoting the region’s scenic beauty, cultural heritage, and historical sites through modern digital marketing tools, KP could attract both domestic and international tourists, generating revenue and creating jobs.

The experts strongly advocated for a development strategy that integrates security, economic revival, infrastructure reconstruction, and digital promotion.

Only through a comprehensive and peace-oriented approach, they agreed, can Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be placed on a fast track to lasting peace, development and prosperity.

