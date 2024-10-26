Open Menu

Fast Track Driving Licence Facility For Motorcycles To End By Nov 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Fast track driving licence facility for motorcycles to end by Nov 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said on Saturday motorcyclists in Punjab have been given a final chance to secure a fast-track learner permit and driving licence before November 30.

Motorcyclists can take advantage of an expedited licensing process until the deadline, bypassing the usual 42-day learner permit waiting period. Starting December 1, the standard 42-day waiting period will once again be enforced.

In a statement here on Saturday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Sardar Mawarhan Khan announced that traffic police teams across Punjab would begin a widespread crackdown on unlicensed motorcyclists from December.

To facilitate this, licensing centers in major cities will remain operational 24 hours a day, while centers in other districts will operate in two shifts, minimizing wait times and enhancing convenience for applicants.

Over one million citizens have already benefited from the scheme across the province, obtaining licenses and promoting safer driving standards.

The CTO has urged all motorcyclists to take advantage of this grace period and secure their licenses, highlighting that possessing a license was an essential mark of responsible and confident driving.

