FAST University confers degrees among 419 students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :FAST National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences has conferred degrees among 419 students of Chiniot-Faisalabad campus during its 17th Convocation on Sunday (November 13, 2022).

According to a press release issued by Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus here on Sunday, Chairman Higher education Department Prof Dr Shahid Munir and Rector FAST University Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Maroof were the chief guests and they distributed degrees among 11 students of MBA, 14 students of MS Electrical Engineering, 15 students of MS Computer Science, 25 students of BBA, 76 students of BS Electrical Engineering and 278 students of BS Computer Science.

Director FAST Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus Prof Dr Shehzad Sarfraz, Iftikhar Ahmad Khalid Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Group, Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh member board of Governors FAST University, Khalid Amin Chancellor Indus University, Associate Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sial Head of Science & Humanities Department, Assistant Prof Dr Adil Zulfiqar Head of Electrical Engineering Department, Assistant Prof Dr Saif Maqbool Head of Management Department, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Bilal Head of Software Engineering Department, Assistant Prof Dr Affan Rauf Head of Computer Science Department and others were also present on the occasion.