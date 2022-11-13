UrduPoint.com

FAST University Confers Degrees Among 419 Students

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 06:40 PM

FAST University confers degrees among 419 students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :FAST National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences has conferred degrees among 419 students of Chiniot-Faisalabad campus during its 17th Convocation on Sunday (November 13, 2022).

According to a press release issued by Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus here on Sunday, Chairman Higher education Department Prof Dr Shahid Munir and Rector FAST University Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Maroof were the chief guests and they distributed degrees among 11 students of MBA, 14 students of MS Electrical Engineering, 15 students of MS Computer Science, 25 students of BBA, 76 students of BS Electrical Engineering and 278 students of BS Computer Science.

Director FAST Chiniot-Faisalabad Campus Prof Dr Shehzad Sarfraz, Iftikhar Ahmad Khalid Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata Group, Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh member board of Governors FAST University, Khalid Amin Chancellor Indus University, Associate Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sial Head of Science & Humanities Department, Assistant Prof Dr Adil Zulfiqar Head of Electrical Engineering Department, Assistant Prof Dr Saif Maqbool Head of Management Department, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Bilal Head of Software Engineering Department, Assistant Prof Dr Affan Rauf Head of Computer Science Department and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education November Sunday National University Tata

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

9 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.