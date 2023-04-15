Fasting best practice for human health: health experts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Fasting is the best practice for human health, which actually strengthens the body organs, along with purification, but there is dire need to avoid overeating and especially remain careful at Iftar time.

These views were expressed by Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer-Uddin Medical College Principal Professor Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the participants in an iftar dinner, organised by the Young Nurses Association at the Nursing Hostel, Lahore General Hospital, here on Saturday.

He said that fasting provides people with an opportunity to observe patience and keep themselves healthy for which fried items and artificial drinks should not be taken when stomach is empty at Iftar.

DG Nursing Punjab Ms Munazza Cheema said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary measures for welfare of patients and medical staff, while the best education and training opportunities were available to female students in nursing colleges and schools across the province.

MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam said that during Covid-19, doctors, nurses and paramedics saved the lives of others by putting their own lives at risk.

President YNA Khalida Tabasim, ED PINS Prof. Khalid Mehmood, Nursing Officers, Dr. Abdul Aziz, officials of YDA, and Pakistan Health Support Association and a large number of nurses from different hospitals participated in the event.