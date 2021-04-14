'Fasting Persons' throng to food markets,shopping centers ahead of first Iftari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A large number of fasting person on Wednesday afternoon thronged to food markets and shopping centers for purchasing their favorite essential commodities as part of their first 'Iftari' in holy month of Ramazan.

In Peshawar,great rush was witnessed in essential commodities' shops especially on spicy items including Samosas, Pakora, Kachhalo, Chutnis, sweets, dates, kheer, fresh fruits and beverage sold like hot cakes ahead of first Iftari.

Minced meat, beef, mutton and poultry shops were flooded with faithful in all major markets at Hashtnagri, Tehkal, Karimpura, Qisakhwani, Nothia, board, Lateefabad, Faqeerabad and Charsadda Road where hectic buying was seen at major and small shops besides hand cart and vendors sitting on the roads.

Food streets were packed to capacity by 'Rozadars' with time getting close to first iftari and vendors on roadside were creating traffic jam in congested localities. However, the prices of daily use items including chicken,meat and dates needed to be checked by the district administration to provide relief to poor,low paid employees and middle class families.

To counter price-hike and profiteering during Ramzan, the Government has announced Rs7.80 billion special Ramazan package under which subsidy on 1,500 items including 19 key commodities including sugar, flour, ghee, dry dates, cooking oil, beverages, rice, tea and tetra pack milk through 4,000 utility stores.

Under the package, 20 kilograms 'Atta' bag was being provided in Rs800,sugar in Rs 68 per kg, ghee in Rs170per kg besides Rs20 per liter subsidy in cooking oil, Rs15 per kilogram subsidy in pulses, Rs20 per kilogram subsidy in dry-dates, Rs10-12 in different rice, Rs 20 to Rs25 in beverages,10percent on species items and Rs20 on tetra milk packs.

Jehanzaib Khan, Manager Utility Store, Sunheri mosque Road Peshawar said the consumers were taking interest in flour, ghee and sugar due to high subsidy on it and added that one kilogram sugar was being sold at Rs100 and ghee in Rs 250-300 per kilogram in open market against Rs 68 and Rs170 per kg in utility stores respectively.

He said these items were being provided to consumers in about 90 utility stores operating in different areas of Peshawar, adding "we have been set a sale target of Rs21 million during Ramazan that was likely to be achieved ahead of time,"he informed.

The blessings of Ramzan could be judged from the fact that mosques were seen full with devotees soon after announcement sighting of the moon by Central Ruet-Hilal Committee on Tuesday evening.

A large number of faithful was seen offering Namaz-e-Tiravee and worshipers sought forgiveness and mercy from Allah Almighty.

School children accompanied by their fathers and elders brothers were also seen in Namaz-e-Tiravee on first day of Ramazan that were being performed under SOPs.

Ulema and Mashakh threw light on philosophy of Ramzan and its long lasting positive effects on the lives of people and society.

The religious scholars' said "fasting is worship which provides for self-restraint, tolerance, patience and provide a great opportunity to people to exhibit brotherhood and share grief with needy and patients."