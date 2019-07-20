UrduPoint.com
FATA Elections Trending On Twitter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

FATA Elections trending on Twitter

"Vote for Bat" and "FATA elections" has become the top trend on social media website Twitter in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) "Vote for Bat" and "FATA elections" has become the top trend on social media website Twitter in Pakistan.People began to trend on social media when the Tribal Districts were for the first time using their right to vote for their first ever provincial election in 72 years history of the country.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, within a total 16 seats of Provincial Assembly, 2 Female candidates while 285 male candidates will participate in election.

Total number of male voters is 1671308 while female is1130529.Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is the only political party which is contesting on every seat.

