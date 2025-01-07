FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) After decades of economic stagnation and abolition of draconian Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR), the tribal people of erstwhile Fata has started moving speedily on path of development and socioeconomic progress.

The merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has brought with it new opportunities for over five million tribal people, putting the once-neglected region on a path toward sustained growth and prosperity besides strengthening connectivity.

The merger has unlocked significant prospects for development across diverse sectors, with the government launching numerous ambitious projects aimed at uplifting the region's economic and social conditions.

Many of these development projects are either nearing completion or already completed, with several more in the pipeline. Both the Federal and KP governments besides NGOs have made substantial investments in the area to bring the tribal people on par with the residents of developed districts of Pakistan.

Mustafa Khan Wazir, a trader from South Waziristan, highlighted the positive shift in the tribal region, saying the economic and industrial development projects, along with job creation, bring significant improvement in the lives of tribal people.

"The integration has brought about a drastic positive transformation, particularly in infrastructure, education, agriculture and healthcare that were historically neglected in erstwhile FATA. The new projects have not only improved the region's physical infrastructure but have also created employment opportunities, boosting the local economy. With new roads, schools, hospitals, and businesses springing up, the region is speedily moving away from its legacy of underdevelopment and insecurity" he said.

With better roads facilitating trade and movement, farmers are now able to access broader markets, leading to an increased agricultural productivity and income.

Shahabudin Khan, former member national assembly from Bajaur said that additionally, educational initiatives have seen a rise in literacy rates and vocational training programs, equipping the youth with essential technical skills are meeting the demands of modern era.

“The development pace in erstwhile Fata is highly encouraging under PMLN Govt, and and the support of community as well as NGOs to drive a vibrant economic and social change there was highly praised worthy,” he said.

The establishment of business incubators and support for small and medium enterprises has started bolstering the economic landscape, he added.

Investments in infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals are being prioritized and the government’s development projects, including the construction of new roads and establishment of vocational training centers have started creating jobs opportunities for tribal youth.

Agriculture and livestock sectors are backbone of erstwhile FATA’s economy were promoted besides introduction of modern farming techniques and irrigation projects aims to increase foods productivity and improve over livelihoods of tribesmen.

Forests projects under green growth initiatives and national livestock development programs including calves fattening and save the calf schemes extended to erstwhile Fata provided jobs to thousands of people, he said.

He said police stations were established and judicial system started functions besides forts constructed and the western border was fenced to stop infiltration of unwanted elements from across the western border.

Shahab Khan, a senior planning officer in KP Education Department told APP that the Govt and NGOs are working together to rebuild of education infrastructure in all seven tribal districts vital for peace and economic stability.

Besides provision of stipends under Govt’s education for all programs and Benazir Income Support Program, he said that new schools are being constructed, and existing ones being rehabilitated in terms of furniture and academia to increase students’ enrollments.

Under KP Govt Education Emergency, Program he said that education card would be launched in Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Torghar, Upper and Lower Chitral, Tank, and Upper and Lower South Waziristan initially and later would be extended to other districts.

He said all the children attending government schools in these areas will receive Rs1,000 per month, adding these beneficiaries would also get free admission in the registered private schools of their choice.

About 40,000 children would benefit from this program in the first phase in KP and upon its success the facility would be extended to other districts.

Additionally, girls in grades 6 to 10 across the province would receive Rs500 per month as an educational stipend, benefiting around 550,000 girls.

Annually about Rs 3.1 billion would be spent to be funded by the provincial government, adding free textbooks and scholarships would also be provided under the Education Card.

A Rs3 billion education emergency endowment fund would be created for financial sustainability of the program.

He said increase investment in education in erstwhile FATA has lead to enhancement of girls education and skilled workforce which are paving the way for creation of more economic opportunities for tribal youth and consolidating peace at rural areas.

Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP spokesman said that ex Fata have witnessed substantial development works under the federal government’s public sector development programme (PSDP) during PMLN Govt to facilitate over five million tribal people.

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project has been planned to accelerate pace of economic development and bolster industrialisation in erstwhileFata.

KPEC with 47.5 kilometres length would be a four lane expressway connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan and onward Central Asian Republics (CARs).

KPEC is a three year project for which the federal government would provide about $385.6 million with KP government’s share of $75 million.

To link North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts with KP’s southern districts through enhanced road connectivity, work on the 60 kilometres long Sarai Gambila-Karak section was completed.

Besides expending construction work of Kurram-Tangi Dam in North Waziristan and completion of Gomal Zam dam of 17.4 MW in South Waziristan, he said the federal government accelerated work on Mohmand dam with capacity to produce 800MW electricity and gross storage capacity is 1.293 million acres feet (MAF).

Umair Khattak, senior research officer, Planning and Development Department KP said under the Economic Development Plan (EDP) focusing on 113 initiatives for development of merged areas, about 55 projects would be completed in North Waziristan in three years and 57 projects in South Waziristan.

The experts said the journey of the erstwhile FATA from economic backwardness to development serves as a testament to the resilience of its people and Govt unwavering commitment for the socioeconomic empowerment of tribal people.

As infrastructure improves and opportunities expand further, the path to prosperity becomes more accelerated, signaling a new chapter of overall prosperity in the lives of tribesmen.

