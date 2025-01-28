“FATA” Omitted From Senate Rules As Region Merges With KPK
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday approved amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business, 2012, formally omitting the term FATA, as the region has already been constitutionally merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The amendments were passed by a majority vote.
Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, while presenting the amendments, clarified that these changes were procedural and aimed at aligning the Senate's rules with the current constitutional framework.
“The term FATA has been removed as it no longer exists on Pakistan’s map or constitutionally, following its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.
Responding to concerns raised by Senator Dost Muhammad, Senator Siddiqui reiterated that the amendments were limited to the Senate’s internal procedures. “These adjustments are procedural and have no connection to constitutional amendments or seat allocations”.
