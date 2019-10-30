FATA People Give Matchless Sacrifices For Motherland: Anwar-ul-Haq
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:24 PM
Senator Anwar-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that the people of FATA had faced the menace of terrorism and rendered matchless sacrifices for the motherland
In a radio program, he said unfortunately one group was trying to generate a politically influenced narrative for their own interests.
They were challenging the state and posing serious threat to peace.
He said international and regional establishments had their own agendas which they want to impose on Pakistan, while Afghan peace process had a great significance for Pakistan.
Irrelevance of Afghan government in Afghan reconciliation process had pushed them to create superficial theaters in Pakistan like PTM, he added.