FATA Tribunal Re-starts Hearing Of Cases

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

On the order of the Peshawar High Court, the FATA Tribunal has started hearing cases after restoration, said an official document of the Home Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :On the order of the Peshawar High Court, the FATA Tribunal has started hearing cases after restoration, said an official document of the Home Department.

It said that Peshawar High Court referred back 11 pending cases to FATA Tribunal, including the cases against Dr. Shakeel Afridi.

FATA Tribunal was abolished in 2019 on the merger of erstwhile FATA into KP followed by the abolishment of FCR.

The document said that after the dissolution of the FATA Tribunal, all the cases were transferred to other courts which increased the burden of cases on existing courts.

It said that the notification for restoration of the FATA Tribunal was issued last month by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

The FATA Tribunal consists of Chairman Zakir Hussain and two members Khalilullah Khalil and Kafaitullah, said the document.

