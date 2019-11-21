FATA University gets state-of-the-art lab

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor FATA University(FU), Darra Adam Khel, FR Kohat, Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir Shah on Thursday inaugurated a state-of- the-art lab on the premises of the campus to promote research-based education among students.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the vice chancellors said the university had been struggling long to gear up students through quality education for successfully contemporary and future challenges, adding that opening of such a modern lab would give impetus to those endeavors.

He said it was his priority to provide all required facilities to students to enable them to pursue their studies more efficiently and whole-heartedly and earn a good name for the country in the comity of nations.

He urged students to try their best to take benefit from all available facilities in the university to keep pace with changing world and effectively contribute towards socio-economic development process.