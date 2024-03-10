FATA University Hosts Historic First Ever BS Convocation Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) FATA University hosted its first BS convocation 2024, at the Ajab Khan Afridi Auditorium FATA University Dara Adam Khel to commemorate the accomplishments of students of academic sessions from 2016 till 2023.
The ceremony saw the distribution of 113 degrees in undergraduate programs and 20 gold medals to top position holder students from various departments. Vice Chancellor of Fata University, Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan expressed immense pride in the milestone achievement, highlighting the significance of the event for both the university and the region.
In his address, Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan emphasized the pivotal role of the graduating students as the future of the nation, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Fata region and affirming the commitment to providing enhanced facilities, including a dedicated skill development center within the university premises.
He also announced plans to establish a separate institute for female students, underscoring the institution's dedication to gender equality and inclusivity.
The Vice Chancellor extended heartfelt congratulations to all graduating students and their families, recognizing their hard work and dedication throughout their academic journey.
The first BS convocation marks a significant milestone in the history of FATA University.
The Convocation was attended by members from the Syndicate, Senate, and senior officials while a large number of parents were also present on the occasion.
