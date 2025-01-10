(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A traffic accident occurred on Karachi's Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Friday, resulting in the loss of two lives on the spot while other one person critically injured.

According to Police sources, two persons died while another injured when a car hit their motorcycle from the backside and they fell on the road after which a speedy oil tanker crushed them on Shaheed-e-Millat Road in Karachi, private news channels reported.

The oil tanker after crushing the three persons collided with an electric pole.

After receiving report of the incident, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center Hospital.