(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A devastating car collision on the GT Road near the toll plaza in Attock Khurd claimed the life of a woman and left her husband critically injured.

According to police sources, the couple, Awal Khan and his wife, were travelling from Mardan to Rawalpindi on Wednesday when their car collided with another vehicle, resulting in the woman's death on the spot.

Awal Khan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hazro, where his condition remains critical.

Police have registered two separate cases and initiated an investigation into the incident. The authorities are working to determine the cause of the collision and identify those responsible.

