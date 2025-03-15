Fatal Fireworks Factory Blast, One Dead, Three Critically Injured In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A devastating explosion ripped through a domestic fireworks factory in Bhutto Colony, Chiniot on Saturday, leaving one person dead and three others critically injured.
According to sources of rescue 1122 and police, the blast, which occurred on Faisalabad Road, also sparked a fire that engulfed the house.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital, where 35-year-old Ali Sher son of Mansab Ali succumbed to his injuries. The other victims, Asif son of Anwar, 35, and Shahzad son of Zafar, 18, suffered severe burns, with approximately 99% of their bodies injured.
Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred in a house manufacturing fireworks, causing widespread destruction and chaos. The rescue operation is ongoing, with investigators working to determine the cause of the blast.
