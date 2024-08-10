Fatal motorcycle collision leaves one dead, four Injured

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) One killed and four others got injured as two motorcycles collided with each other here on Chashma road in the limits of Bandkorai police station.

According to details, the accident occurred near Awan-Nullah on Chashma road where two motorcycles collided with each other.

Resultantly, Mulazim, a resident of Bagwani North died on the spot while four other people got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to a hospital by local people.