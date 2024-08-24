Fatal road accident in Jhelum leaves 3 dead, including 2 minors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) At least three persons including two children were killed on the spot after a deadly crash between a truck, a van and a motorcycle near Fazlabad in Jhelum on early Saturday morning.

According to details, Rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred near Fazlabad in Jhelum, resulting in the loss of at least three lives, including two children, a private news channels reported.

The accident occurred due to collision between a truck, a van, and a motorcycle, rescue officials informed.

Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident near Fazlabad in Jhelum, providing critical assistance.

The injured and deceased were carefully shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention and further procedures.

The authorities are likely investigating the cause of the crash to prevent such tragedies in the future.