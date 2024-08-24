Fatal Road Accident In Jhelum Leaves 3 Dead, Including 2 Minors
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) At least three persons including two children were killed on the spot after a deadly crash between a truck, a van and a motorcycle near Fazlabad in Jhelum on early Saturday morning.
According to details, Rescue officials said that tragic incident occurred near Fazlabad in Jhelum, resulting in the loss of at least three lives, including two children, a private news channels reported.
The accident occurred due to collision between a truck, a van, and a motorcycle, rescue officials informed.
Rescue teams and police promptly arrived at the scene of the accident near Fazlabad in Jhelum, providing critical assistance.
The injured and deceased were carefully shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention and further procedures.
The authorities are likely investigating the cause of the crash to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT18 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions28 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago