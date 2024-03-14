Fatal shooting claims four lives in North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) At least four persons were killed while two others sustained injuries over a ‘petty issue’ in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened after deadly confrontation between two groups.

The exchange of fire claimed the lives of people from both sides.

The emergency service rescued the injured and shifted the dead dead bodies to Mir Ali hospital for medical treatment and postmortem respectively, said a private news channel.