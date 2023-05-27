Fatal shooting during bull race in Gujjar Khan; one dead, four Injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a man was shot dead while four others sustained injuries during a bull race in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan.

Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting took place as a result of a dispute, with one of the involved individuals opening fire.

The injured victims have been swiftly transported to the hospital, while the deceased has been identified as Asim Siddique.

The local police officials, including SP Saddar, SDPO Gujjar Khan, and their teams, promptly responded to the crime scene.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar assured that authorities are actively collecting evidence from the scene.

He further stated that the accused responsible for the incident will be apprehended and brought to justice. The City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, has also taken notice of the unfortunate event.