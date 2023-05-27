UrduPoint.com

Fatal Shooting During Bull Race In Gujjar Khan; One Dead, Four Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Fatal shooting during bull race in Gujjar Khan; one dead, four Injured

In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a man was shot dead while four others sustained injuries during a bull race in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a man was shot dead while four others sustained injuries during a bull race in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan.

Preliminary reports suggest that the shooting took place as a result of a dispute, with one of the involved individuals opening fire.

The injured victims have been swiftly transported to the hospital, while the deceased has been identified as Asim Siddique.

The local police officials, including SP Saddar, SDPO Gujjar Khan, and their teams, promptly responded to the crime scene.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar assured that authorities are actively collecting evidence from the scene.

He further stated that the accused responsible for the incident will be apprehended and brought to justice. The City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, has also taken notice of the unfortunate event.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Man Saddar Event From Race

Recent Stories

Man Arrested for Ramming Downing Street Gates Held ..

Man Arrested for Ramming Downing Street Gates Held on Indecent Child Images Char ..

2 minutes ago
 Five illegal arm holders nabbed

Five illegal arm holders nabbed

2 minutes ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigns from PT ..

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail resigns from PTI

2 minutes ago
 Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities ..

Masdar City to raise challenges and opportunities for sustainable transportation ..

8 minutes ago
 Six gamblers arrested during raid

Six gamblers arrested during raid

2 minutes ago
 Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station ..

Police foil attempt to target Bannu police station; IED defused

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.