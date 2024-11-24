Fatal Shooting In Balochistan Claims Three Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Three people, including two brothers of a groom who were going to Quetta with a wedding party, were ambushed and killed on Sunday by armed men in Balochistan.
According to a private news channel, this sad incident has taken place near the Patri area of Gandawah, Tehsil of Jhal Magsi district.
According to sources from Jhal Magsi Levies, armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed the groom's two brothers, Fida Hussain, Zakir Hussain son of Mehrab Ali Lashari, and son-in-law Babul Khan.
The heirs have accused their relatives of the murder.
After the incident, the Levies reached the spot. The bodies of the three victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Gandawah.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to women’s rights, end to violence31 seconds ago
-
DPM/FM Dar terms PTI’s calls for protest as conspiracy against country’s prestige11 minutes ago
-
2nd death anniversary of comedian Ismail Tara observed on Sunday11 minutes ago
-
Snatcher held, Rs 0.8mln recovered11 minutes ago
-
Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Computerized entrance test for BS program conducted successfully: Tayaba Zarif31 minutes ago
-
Man dies in roof-collapse incident41 minutes ago
-
English faculty development program concludes at HEC41 minutes ago
-
20 power pilferers nabbed red handedly in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims from India visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib51 minutes ago
-
KP CM acting as puppet: Azma Bukhari51 minutes ago
-
Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem immortalized in Mueen Saheed’s artwork at PNCA1 hour ago