Fatal shooting in Balochistan claims three lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Three people, including two brothers of a groom who were going to Quetta with a wedding party, were ambushed and killed on Sunday by armed men in Balochistan.

According to a private news channel, this sad incident has taken place near the Patri area of Gandawah, Tehsil of Jhal Magsi district.

According to sources from Jhal Magsi Levies, armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed the groom's two brothers, Fida Hussain, Zakir Hussain son of Mehrab Ali Lashari, and son-in-law Babul Khan.

The heirs have accused their relatives of the murder.

After the incident, the Levies reached the spot. The bodies of the three victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Gandawah.